As Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Market Value Declined, Awm Investment Company Has Lowered Holding by $9.98 Million; As Ingersoll (IR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 19,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,142 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.77 million, up from 163,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $125.17. About 1.23 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) by 86.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 380,878 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Maxwell Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.68M market cap company. It closed at $4.48 lastly. It is down 17.19% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 08/05/2018 – Maxwell Technologies 1Q Rev $28.4M; 08/05/2018 – Geely/Volvo Awards Maxwell Technologies with Ultracapacitor Subsystem Design Win for 2020 Model Year Platforms; 16/03/2018 – 18th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba Announces High Voltage Headliners: Alicia Keys, Maxwell & Marlon Wayans; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALSO CHARGES EX-MAXWELL TECH CONTROLLER JAMES DEWITT; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 23km W of Maxwell, CA; 27/03/2018 – SEC CHARGES MAXWELL TECH FOR PREMATURELY RECOGNIZED REVENUE; 27/03/2018 – SEC Charges Maxwell Technologies With Inflating Financial Results — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Jessica Simpson Says Daughter Maxwell Can Walk a Runway ‘Better Than Her Mama’; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Maxwell Technologies Prematurely Recognized revenue From Sale of Ultracapacitors; 27/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Re-Sign CB Byron Maxwell

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold MXWL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 29.22 million shares or 36.04% more from 21.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,000 were reported by Harvest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gp One Trading Lp reported 64,152 shares. 244 are held by Paragon Cap Mgmt Lc. 2.68M are owned by Alpine Associates Mgmt Inc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 55,700 shares. 219,005 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Goldman Sachs Group owns 3.83M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Awm Co reported 0.34% stake. State Common Retirement Fund owns 23,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Il invested in 0.06% or 234,817 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 10,000 shares. 106,455 are owned by Alpine Management Ltd Liability. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Moreover, Yakira Mngmt has 1.15% invested in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) for 900,870 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuronetics Inc. by 52,487 shares to 177,487 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvectra Corporation.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are These 3 Growth Stocks Still Buys? – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 5 Top-Performing Industrial Stocks Over the Last Year – Motley Fool” published on March 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ingersoll-Rand To Acquire Precision Flow Systems For High Margin Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ingersoll-Rand: A Gardner Merger And A Break-Up – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fjarde Ap reported 121,117 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.38% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 707,026 shares. 32,783 are held by Bragg Financial Advsr Inc. Arrow stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Pnc Services has invested 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 15,169 were reported by Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 91,842 shares. Hexavest holds 289,401 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 311,517 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 88 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.06% or 21,049 shares. National Bank & Trust has 32,145 shares. 12,000 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.