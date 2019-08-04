As Maxlinear (MXL) Stock Value Declined, Kopp Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $1.40 Million; As Veracyte (VCYT) Market Value Rose, Birchview Capital LP Lowered Its Stake by $350,000

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 34,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 48,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 968,189 shares traded or 30.46% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (MXL) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 55,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 181,756 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 125,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 357,439 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 11/04/2018 – MaxLinear and Geniatech Target Live TV on Mobile Devices; 07/03/2018 – MaxLinear Adds Two Quad TIA Devices to Telluride Family of 400Gbps PAM4 Products; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of its CFO and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 1Q 2018

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.67 million activity. On Thursday, February 28 JONES EVAN/ FA sold $1.53 million worth of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) or 75,000 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.20 million activity. Another trade for 34,575 shares valued at $788,096 was made by MOYER ALBERT J on Friday, February 15. $45,419 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was sold by Kwong Connie H..