As Maximus (MMS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Has Lowered by $3.77 Million Its Holding; As Pra Group Com (PRAA) Stock Value Rose, Sg Americas Securities Has Boosted Stake

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc Com (PRAA) by 156.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 12,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 20,410 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, up from 7,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 22,802 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 22.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 08/03/2018 PRA Group Trading Activity Surges to Almost 14 Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Aren’t Alleging That CEO Staley Acted With Lack of Integrity; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Is Censured by Publication of the Regulators’ Final Notices; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE NOT ALLEGING THAT STALEY ACTED WITH A LACK OF INTEGRITY; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 09/04/2018 – PRA PUBLISHES 2018-2019 BUSINESS PLAN; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 53,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.68 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79.25. About 92,136 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $66.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 352,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 762,601 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strategic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.28% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Gideon Cap Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 8,158 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 14,271 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research invested in 0.02% or 49,942 shares. 328 were accumulated by Shelton. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 116,978 shares. Alphaone Inv Limited Liability Corp accumulated 315 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc stated it has 3,638 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated holds 68,077 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors invested in 199 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 0% or 703 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 129 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 6,214 shares. Tompkins Corp owns 424 shares.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 30.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MMS’s profit will be $60.15M for 20.86 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MAXIMUS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With MAXIMUS, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMS) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) CEO Bruce Caswell on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Maximus After Rally – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MAXIMUS to Present at the National Association for Medicaid Program Integrity Conference on Implementing Effective Community Engagement – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp Com (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 78,048 shares to 12,564 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 27,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,015 shares, and cut its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc Note 2.875 2/0 (Prn).

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PRA Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRAA) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Higher Costs Hit PRA Group’s Bottom Line – Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “PRA Group Aims to Stay Ahead of Higher Costs – The Motley Fool” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PRA Group (PRAA) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.