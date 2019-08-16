As Maximus (MMS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Decreased Stake by $48.87 Million; Hugh Johnson Advisors Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $369,304

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 698,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 167,194 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.87M, down from 865,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 337,369 shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 7.64M shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90

More news for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” and published on July 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 18,258 shares to 40,400 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,057 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Com owns 201,481 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd invested in 606,411 shares. 7,835 were reported by Arcadia Invest Mi. Blackrock accumulated 0.77% or 165.46 million shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Com holds 18,425 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth reported 156,895 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il holds 2.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 733,356 shares. Iowa Bancorp holds 2.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 53,991 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 27,705 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Gp, a Indiana-based fund reported 9,185 shares. Sand Hill Limited Liability has 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 58,731 shares. Main Street Rech Llc, a California-based fund reported 372,964 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory, California-based fund reported 3.22M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.96% or 418,365 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 5,541 shares.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Corp (NYSE:PNC) by 14,100 shares to 16,238 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 4,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd holds 0.08% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 4,875 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 222,938 shares. The Indiana-based Spectrum Management has invested 0.14% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Brown Advisory owns 760,687 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 149,114 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 33,926 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 57,100 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 200,788 shares. 119,698 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 762,601 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has 10,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Limited holds 0.03% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 6,498 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co reported 9,685 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).