As Maximus (MMS) Shares Rose, Holder Riverbridge Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.25 Million; As Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Share Price Rose, Ashfield Capital Partners Trimmed Stake

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Maximus Inc. (MMS) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 89,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 531,198 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.70M, down from 620,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 62,080 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus Narrows FY View To EPS $3.30-EPS $3.40; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS)

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 3,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $7.16 during the last trading session, reaching $847.16. About 70,089 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,149 shares to 774,770 shares, valued at $57.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity. 1,000 shares were sold by BELIVEAU RUSSELL A, worth $64,140.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 12,638 shares. 8,856 are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh invested 0.16% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Prudential Inc owns 542,179 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 43,318 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru holds 0% or 68,077 shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has 19,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 8,139 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 741,716 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0.07% or 127,375 shares. The New York-based American Gp Inc has invested 0.05% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Meeder Asset invested in 5,134 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 2.20% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MMS’s profit will be $59.33 million for 19.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.08% negative EPS growth.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,043 shares to 41,002 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De owns 12,246 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De holds 108,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 445 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 243 shares. Sensato Investors Limited Liability Company owns 3,129 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Lc has 0.03% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 753 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Jane Street Gp Ltd has 556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Personal Service invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Moreover, Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 2,500 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 20 shares. Salem Counselors has invested 0.21% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bessemer Gp holds 0.01% or 2,710 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 3,900 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. 23,175 shares valued at $15.41M were sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Monday, February 11. 7,180 shares valued at $4.78 million were sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH on Tuesday, February 12. 670 shares valued at $448,900 were sold by Vadala Shawn on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.00 million were sold by Magloth Christian. Chu Wah-Hui had sold 384 shares worth $255,744 on Tuesday, February 12. FILLIOL OLIVER A also sold $22.59M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) on Monday, February 11.