As Maximus (MMS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Boosted Its Holding; Gentherm (THRM) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lifted Its Stake

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 1182.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 62,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,077 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 5,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 112,953 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS GETS 5-YR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES CONTRACT REBID; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 33,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,535 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 84,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 92,603 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM COMBINED PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN UKRAINE AND MACEDONIA WAS INCREASED TO $75 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 10/05/2018 – Gentherm to Host Strategic Update for Investors on June 25, 2018

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $470,290 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc owns 0.06% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 119,698 shares. Piedmont Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,638 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Hendershot Inc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Intll Group holds 0.05% or 166,877 shares in its portfolio. Brown Cap Limited Liability accumulated 5,094 shares. The New York-based Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 7.37 million shares. Voya Ltd Liability accumulated 107,448 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tompkins Fin Corp reported 424 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na reported 16,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 56,282 shares. 957 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Magnetar Fin Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5,346 shares. Washington Cap Mngmt holds 0.63% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 7,800 shares.

More notable recent MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) CEO Bruce Caswell on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BetterInvesting Magazine Releases September Stock To Study And Undervalued Stock Choices For Investors’ Informational And Educational Use – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MAXIMUS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 290,084 shares to 56,633 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 41,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,199 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gentherm’s Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management System Wins 2019 Automotive News PACE Award – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vicor Corp (VICR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentherm Provides Passenger Thermal Comfort Solutions in Rinspeed’s Latest Concept Vehicle – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 44,758 shares to 765,679 shares, valued at $79.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) by 5,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,806 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).