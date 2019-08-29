As Maximus (MMS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Cut Holding; Washington Trust Company Has Lowered Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $521,508 as Stock Rose

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 15,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 15,411 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 31,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.35. About 185,182 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 6,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 62,986 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 69,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 5.51M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 18/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VOO) by 10,881 shares to 24,261 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 12.23M shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 6,008 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4.02M shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 43,743 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated has 96,891 shares. Df Dent & Communication reported 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 56,510 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 16,098 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Murphy Capital Management has invested 0.69% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Thompson Mngmt has 0.46% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora reported 10,931 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp holds 1.06 million shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 33,346 shares. 2.67 million are owned by Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com. Amer Registered Advisor owns 22,755 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 881,663 shares to 883,954 shares, valued at $24.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Glenmede Trust Communication Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 10,278 were reported by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Gw Henssler Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 4,109 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 542,756 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd invested in 0.14% or 33,517 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 4,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 143,688 shares. Smithfield Tru invested 0.02% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Asset reported 2,998 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 22,700 shares.