As Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Valuation Declined, Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Position; Contravisory Investment Management Has Trimmed Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $308,605 as Share Value Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 59,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.12M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.43. About 427,263 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 14/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FSFG.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 02/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Announces Strategic Promotion in Biotechnology Research; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $14.92 during the last trading session, reaching $360.04. About 294,367 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $127.36M for 29.30 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.49 million for 28.31 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

