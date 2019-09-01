As Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined While West Chester Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 11,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 12,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 24,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.69 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/03/2018 – Maxim Power 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.23; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 22/05/2018 – W. BRETT WILSON BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New Com by 2,856 shares to 18,415 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Management reported 5,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 361,407 were reported by Glenmede Tru Co Na. Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 62,331 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Brinker Incorporated accumulated 22,116 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 1.89% or 229,980 shares. Opus Cap Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 5,225 shares. Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Bessemer Gru owns 5,153 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 742,951 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 196,431 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 116 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 18 shares.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Pay A 0.9% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Market Seems To Be Counting On A Quick Rebound At Maxim Integrated – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Maxim Integrated Products’ Tough Q2, MKM Finds ‘Meaningful Long-Term Positive’ In Revenue Diversification – Benzinga” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port stated it has 65,803 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests stated it has 147,405 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 78,790 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt accumulated 13,006 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Foundation Advsrs has invested 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lesa Sroufe & stated it has 3,492 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.45% or 3,640 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 1.09% or 98,763 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associates invested 4.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spc invested in 4,850 shares. Knott David M owns 7,280 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Qv Inc reported 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.6% or 214,040 shares in its portfolio. Nottingham Advsr Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.