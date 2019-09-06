As Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Share Price Declined, Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed by $628,898 Its Stake; United Technologiescorp (UTX) Holder Advent International Has Boosted Position by $4.48 Million

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 11,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 12,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 24,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 646,628 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Rev $610M-$650M; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, MAXIM INTENDS TO RESUME OPERATIONS OF MILNER IN MID-2018; 08/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Provides Investor Update

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.09. About 879,111 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Maxim Integrated to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Gained 77% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Maxim (MXIM) Down 10.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MXIM Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim Integrated Products is Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $128.59 million for 29.18 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,830 shares to 102,557 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 2,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.15% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Greenwood Associates Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 18,650 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd reported 0.5% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Thompson Investment Inc has 0.13% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Amalgamated State Bank owns 41,516 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 121 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 49,294 are owned by Old National Comml Bank In. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 2,034 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.21% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Veritable LP owns 11,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Management accumulated 0.53% or 46,182 shares. 6,756 were reported by Stevens Mgmt L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Mgmt Lp reported 1.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Narwhal Capital has invested 0.56% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sequoia Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 21,390 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt Inc owns 0.94% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 23,498 shares. Bath Savings Trust reported 1.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested in 54,931 shares or 0.11% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 2.22 million shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Putnam Limited Liability Company invested in 50,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv reported 152,180 shares. Northstar Investment Limited Liability Corp invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kings Point Cap has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Winslow Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 1,723 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd owns 1,003 shares. Blue Financial Incorporated owns 8,946 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio.