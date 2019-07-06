As Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Market Value Declined, Holder Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Vermilion Energy (VET) Holder Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $426,960

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,720 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 64,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 461,484 shares traded or 17.47% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 11,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 24,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.2. About 621,098 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 30/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for May. 8; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $273,369 were sold by BRONSON JOSEPH R on Friday, February 1. 5,000 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares with value of $272,750 were sold by DOLUCA TUNC. BERGMAN JAMES R had sold 14,210 shares worth $802,297 on Wednesday, February 6.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New Com by 2,856 shares to 18,415 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 21.92% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $153.07 million for 26.40 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VET’s profit will be $43.26 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.