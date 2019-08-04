As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Valuation Declined, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Boosted Stake by $319,956; Jlb & Associates Has Cut Ametek (AME) Holding by $361,046

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 6,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 75,624 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 69,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 2.53 million shares traded or 47.32% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C; 02/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ametek (AME) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 4,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 103,213 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, down from 107,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ametek for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 1.59M shares traded or 33.74% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AMETEK Announces Second Quarter Results and Raises 2019 Guidance – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AMETEK, Inc.’s (NYSE:AME) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AMETEK, Inc. (AME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “VanEck Refreshes Alternative Energy ETF, Changes Ticker to â€œSMOGâ€ – ETF Trends” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation reported 22,477 shares. Victory Inc has invested 0.11% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.17% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 0% stake. 331,538 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 0.1% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 783,811 shares. Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23.73M shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,761 shares stake. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 3,272 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 0% or 2,400 shares. Duncker Streett And accumulated 33,812 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs holds 0.62% or 41,620 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. 156,735 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc. Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 4,791 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16,186 shares to 239,884 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC) by 4,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Maxim Integrated Products Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MXIM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Gained 77% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,004 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Aperio Group Inc Lc invested in 123,951 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Robecosam Ag holds 1.71 million shares or 3.77% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 50,554 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assoc owns 321,710 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 38,779 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated reported 1,660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 37,564 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.05% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 508,384 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd stated it has 216,914 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co accumulated 2,955 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.02% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 2,518 shares.