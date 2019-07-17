As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Stock Value Declined, Shoker Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake; Southport Management Continues to Hold Position in Encana (ECA)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 132,832 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 14/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FSFG.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.635. About 3.08M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,036 are owned by Fayez Sarofim &. Fjarde Ap holds 50,554 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Carroll Assoc Inc stated it has 371 shares. British Columbia Mngmt owns 57,195 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 28,957 shares. Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 41,516 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.09% or 5.47M shares. 128 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Captrust Financial Advsr has 518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 536 shares. Element Management Limited Co accumulated 15,664 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners has invested 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $272,750 worth of stock was sold by DOLUCA TUNC on Monday, February 4. Shares for $802,297 were sold by BERGMAN JAMES R. Wright Mary Ann sold $80,828 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Wednesday, January 16.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.