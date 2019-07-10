As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Shares Declined, Narwhal Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Lincoln National Holds Holding in Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,622 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 4,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $325.81. About 453,922 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 6,677 shares as the company's stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 46,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 39,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 1.08 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 27,540 shares to 28,275 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,511 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.43 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $273,369 were sold by BRONSON JOSEPH R on Friday, February 1. DOLUCA TUNC also sold $272,750 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $802,297 were sold by BERGMAN JAMES R on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,021 are held by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Dupont Capital Management holds 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 16,000 shares. Cwm Limited Company owns 828 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 5,925 shares or 0.37% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,135 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.11% or 4.30 million shares. Principal Group Inc invested 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Rampart Inv Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,131 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manchester Capital Management Lc holds 0% or 291 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 116,589 shares stake. Navellier & Associate holds 0.29% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 34,926 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs LP reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). City Hldgs Commerce holds 0.01% or 498 shares.

