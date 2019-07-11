As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Shares Declined, Great West Life Assurance Company Upped Position by $1.38 Million; Valinor Management Stake in Csx (CSX) Has Increased by $19.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 259,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.78M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 2.93 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 25,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, up from 209,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 855,918 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Appl; 25/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC HMNY.O : MAXIM ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH BUY, TARGET PRICE $12 VS $16; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC SLS.O : MAXIM GROUP RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – BELIEVES DEVELOPMENT OF ADDITIONAL GENERATING CAPACITY AT MILNER SITE PRODUCES BEST RISK-ADJUSTED RETURN FOR MAXIM SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 47,041 shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $154.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 28,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,257 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.43 million activity. DOLUCA TUNC also sold $272,750 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) on Monday, February 4. 14,210 shares valued at $802,297 were sold by BERGMAN JAMES R on Wednesday, February 6. BRONSON JOSEPH R also sold $273,369 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 23,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Ltd has invested 0.06% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Prudential Public Limited Company has 12,000 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 124,857 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0% stake. Pggm Invests has 0.03% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Fjarde Ap reported 50,554 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.08% stake. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.08% or 321,710 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 22,002 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% or 508,384 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 40,852 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Maxim Integrated Products’ Tough Q2, MKM Finds ‘Meaningful Long-Term Positive’ In Revenue Diversification – Benzinga” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cirrus Logic Not in Apple’s Latest AirPods? Relax. – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Snap Inc. (SNAP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 35,379 were accumulated by Charter Company. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 5,483 shares. Nomura stated it has 649,461 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Management accumulated 249,240 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cadinha And Ltd Company stated it has 5,467 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 632,772 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 150,742 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Pcl has invested 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Scotia Capital reported 77,563 shares. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 10,626 shares. Moreover, Decatur Cap Management has 1.79% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company stated it has 92,315 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd holds 5.66 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 74,671 are owned by Huntington Bankshares.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX (CSX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX (CSX) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, CSX, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Announces Record First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall on Friday – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,104 shares to 192,496 shares, valued at $82.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 294,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,600 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.