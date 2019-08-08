As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Market Value Declined, Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $408,418; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Trimmed Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Stock Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 7,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 10,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 17,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.07. About 1.39M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.67 TO $0.73 EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – M. BRUCE CHERNOFF BUYS SHRS OF MAXIM POWER; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 14/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FSFG.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 52,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 695,754 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.21 million, down from 748,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.33. About 2.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 26,605 shares to 51,196 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 7,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,897 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 39,160 shares to 45,664 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 83,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.