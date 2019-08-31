As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Market Value Declined, Deutsche Bank Ag Upped by $16.57 Million Its Stake; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Value Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 312,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 813,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.26 million, up from 500,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.69M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 69,683 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 1.77M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 27,275 shares to 300 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 10,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,592 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Edge Pptys by 44,717 shares to 447,638 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 33,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,137 shares, and cut its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).