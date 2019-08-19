As Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Holding in Kingstone (KINS) Has Trimmed by $421,372 as Market Value Declined

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Kingstone Inc (KINS) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 30,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.07% . The institutional investor held 154,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Kingstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 32,533 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 16/04/2018 – SHANGHAI WANYE ENTERPRISES 600641.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SEMICONDUCTOR ASSETS FROM KINGSTONE TECHNOLOGY HONGKONG, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM APRIL 17; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 23,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 248,082 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, up from 224,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 2.00M shares traded or 16.23% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Maxim makes up for first quarter operating loss; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q EPS 68c; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated to Host a Factory Automation Business Update for Investors; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – COMPANY’S 90-DAY BACKLOG AT BEGINNING OF JUNE 2018 QUARTER WAS $436 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 5,925 shares to 5,785 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 382,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,200 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold KINS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $60,930 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Tupper Floyd R, worth $16,350 on Friday, June 7. Shares for $11,580 were bought by GOLDSTEIN BARRY. On Tuesday, June 25 HAFT JAY M bought $17,000 worth of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) or 2,000 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Banks Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 148,364 shares to 421,588 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Mid Illinois Bncshs (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 27,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

