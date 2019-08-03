As Maxim Integrated Prods Com (MXIM) Stock Value Declined, Pggm Investments Lowered Its Holding by $5.05 Million; Chevron (CVX) Holder Foster & Motley Decreased Position by $318,570

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,313 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 47,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.42% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (MXIM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 95,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 95,320 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 190,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 2.53 million shares traded or 47.89% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 14/05/2018 – FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP INC FSFG.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Provides Investor Update; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has 663 shares. 1.32 million are held by Toronto Dominion Bank. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Epoch Partners owns 1.04 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boltwood Capital accumulated 2.92% or 36,392 shares. Park National Oh holds 234,122 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.61% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 188,912 shares. The Missouri-based Cutter And Communications Brokerage has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 27,580 were reported by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Adirondack Trust has 12,668 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company has invested 0.82% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Miller Investment LP owns 10,220 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,355 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability stated it has 2.59% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 41,271 shares to 66,618 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corporation New (NYSE:UGI) by 5,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market News: Chevron Gets a Bonus; Lowe’s Cuts Jobs – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 5,153 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd has 0.04% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 39,004 shares. Daiwa holds 11,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 41,516 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 252,384 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 1,660 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cleararc Capital accumulated 6,652 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 134,385 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 158,995 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Millennium Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 742,951 shares.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Gained 77% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Solutions to Enhance MediaTek’s IVI Platform – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc Com (NYSE:REXR) by 4.20 million shares to 4.30 million shares, valued at $154.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc Com by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Com (NYSE:EXR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $802,297 activity. BERGMAN JAMES R sold 14,210 shares worth $802,297.