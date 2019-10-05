As Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Stock Declined, Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Lifted Holding; Us Bancorp De Has Raised Stake in Plantronics (PLT)

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Plantronics Inc (PLT) by 278.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 8,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 11,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $413,000, up from 2,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Plantronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 192,639 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 733,457 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 24/04/2018 – BIO-key Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $169.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 190,803 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Davidson Advsrs has 188,881 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 28,068 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp invested in 198 shares or 0% of the stock. Epoch Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.06% or 240,395 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 3,533 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.1% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 22,400 shares. Bank has invested 0.08% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 10,883 shares. Cwm Ltd Company stated it has 828 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bainco Intl reported 11,000 shares stake.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,375 shares to 19,312 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 16,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,664 shares, and cut its stake in P P G Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).