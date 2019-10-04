As Matthews Intl (MATW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Trimmed Position; Hs Management Partners Trimmed Its Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) as Stock Price Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (MATW) by 85.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 9,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The hedge fund held 1,700 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59,000, down from 11,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 17,682 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 13/03/2018 – Matthews™ Arranges the Record-Breaking Sale of a 56-Unit Property in Van Nuys; 26/04/2018 – Matthews Intl Sees FY18 Non-GAAP EPS Growth At Least 10%; 10/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Oakland Raiders Rumors: Jordan Matthews A Potential Target Per `NFL Spin Zone’; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Jordan Matthews Visits Cardinals; 24/05/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 29/05/2018 – Matthews™ Sets Price-Per-Foot Record in the 91304 Zip Code; 22/05/2018 – Matthews Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ESPN Boston: Sources: Ex-Bills WR Jordan Matthews to sign with Patriots; 23/05/2018 – “I think people should own China, absolutely,” Mark Matthews, head of Asia research at Bank Julius Baer, told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS REAFFIRMS RAISED VIEWS FOR FISCAL 2018

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 20,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 213,592 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.89M, down from 233,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $549.01. About 57,819 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 23,600 were accumulated by Adams Natural Resources Fund. Tci Wealth reported 47 shares. Markel Corp reported 31,000 shares. Princeton Strategies Lc has 0.21% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,800 shares. Moreover, Meritage Lp has 6.99% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C invested 0.22% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fdx Advsrs invested in 2,570 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 616 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc reported 750 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Greenleaf invested in 0.19% or 26,869 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs, Maryland-based fund reported 68,130 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Hilltop Hldg Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 22,200 shares stake.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $594.50 million for 21.21 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 21,882 shares to 99,376 shares, valued at $9.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 24,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,433 shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

