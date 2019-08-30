As Mattel (Put) (MAT) Stock Rose, Silverback Asset Management Has Boosted Holding; Rudman Errol M Lowered Transdigm Group (TDG) Position by $4.53 Million as Market Value Rose

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 79,736 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.20 million, down from 89,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $534.68. About 252,484 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates TransDigm’s Prpsd Trm Lns ‘B+’, Sr Nts ‘B-‘; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 1.79M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Will Assess Likely Impact of Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation on Mattel Financial Position Through 2019; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – GEORGIADIS WILL SERVE IN AN ADVISORY ROLE AT MATTEL THROUGH MAY 10, 2018; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $1.6 BLN OF SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN 34.1%; EST. 37%; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q REV. $708.4M; EST. $689.8M; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER – SUED MATTEL IN CONNECTION WITH MATTEL’S SALE AND MARKETING OF ITS MECARD BRANDED TOYS; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis to Pursue New Opportunity in Technology Sector; 20/04/2018 – MATTEL – KREIZ TO GET TARGET ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY UNDER MATTEL INCENTIVE PLAN OF 150% OF BASE SALARY, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 300% OF BASE SALARY; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL EXECUTIVES’ PAY REJECTED AT AGM IN ADVISORY VOTE

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mattel News: Whistleblower Letter Sends MAT Stock Tumbling – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Roku’s Latest Move Targets Kids and Families – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Mattel (MAT) Stock – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: AMAT, MAT – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel (MAT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 782,398 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 119,813 shares. 715 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. 49,826 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Valley National Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 500 shares. Advisory Alpha invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). California-based Cove Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 50,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Earnest Prns Llc has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Conning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Korea Invest invested in 0.03% or 492,500 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 84,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv reported 50,363 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.