As Mattel (Put) (MAT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Silverback Asset Management Boosted Stake; As Mckesson (MCK) Shares Rose, Kempner Capital Management Increased Holding by $316,602

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 1.45M shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 4.73M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 07/05/2018 – Mattel: Trevor A. EdwardsDecides Not to Stand for Re-election as a Director; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL NAMES YNON KREIZ AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names Ynon Kreiz As Chief Executive Officer, Effective April 26, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S SR UNSECURED GUARANTEED BONDS TO; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $1.6 BLN OF SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s Incoming Chairman to Take Reins as Georgiadis Departs; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL NOMINATES BRADLEY, LAURSEN, RIOS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs holds 0.01% or 23,908 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt has 54,633 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru reported 0.04% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.49% stake. Fiduciary Tru Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). New York-based Tortoise Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moon Mngmt Limited, a Tennessee-based fund reported 26,723 shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I reported 1.6% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Bridgewater Associates L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 156,995 shares. Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Co has 0.27% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 16,439 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0.06% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 307,279 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 124,659 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,141 were accumulated by Bridges Inv Management. 4,836 are owned by Hallmark Cap Management. Massachusetts Ser Ma accumulated 5.86 million shares.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. Kreiz Ynon bought 71,425 shares worth $1.00 million. The insider DOLAN MICHAEL J bought 30,000 shares worth $418,800. $107,968 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was bought by Lynch Roger. Shares for $279,000 were bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.01% or 66,322 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 108 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0% stake. Rampart Invest Com Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,330 shares. Hartford Invest Management Company holds 37,899 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 35,809 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Parnassus Invests Ca invested in 20.93M shares or 1.07% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 540,174 shares. Daiwa Group holds 12,984 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.01% or 10,874 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 782,398 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 12,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Morgan Stanley reported 785,660 shares.