As Mattel (Put) (MAT) Market Valuation Rose, Silverback Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $5.98 Million; As Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Boosted Its Holding by $491,400

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.43% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 5.24M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Will Assess Likely Impact of Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation on Mattel Financial Position Through 2019; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master: SUuit Related to Mattel’s Sale, Marketing of Mecard Branded Toys; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 19/04/2018 – ANCESTRY SAYS MOST RECENTLY GEORGIADIS SERVED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MATTEL INC; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Appoints Ynon Kreiz CEO, Replacing Margo Georgiadis — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q REV. $708.4M; EST. $689.8M; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates R. Todd Bradley, Soren T. Laursen and Rosa Rios to Board; 12/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 12 / 2018 – Mattel, Inc. – New York City Region; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL – ON MARCH 28 & MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO CERTAIN FOREIGN JOINDER AGREEMENTS TO SYNDICATED FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DECEMBER 20, 2017

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 121,971 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 103,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 34,648 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. The insider Lynch Roger bought $107,968. DOLAN MICHAEL J bought $418,800 worth of stock. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought 20,000 shares worth $279,000. On Monday, February 11 Eilola Michael J. sold $171,356 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 10,904 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Management LP reported 204,198 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 526,513 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 0.01% or 65,556 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 86,424 shares. 30,000 were accumulated by Franklin Street Nc. Dubuque Bancshares Tru Co has 190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 238,384 shares. Northern holds 3.84M shares. State Street holds 0.02% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 15.28 million shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 14,714 shares. Da Davidson & Co stated it has 44,705 shares. 119,813 are held by Jefferies Lc. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.01% or 10,874 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).