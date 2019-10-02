As Mattel (MAT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tyvor Capital Lifted Its Stake; Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Stock Price Rose While Howard Capital Management Raised Position by $473,915

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 144,723 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.70 million, up from 140,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $114.65. About 1.65 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 2.34 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELATING TO BAKUGAN TOY; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – MARGO GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IS SAID TO BE RESIGNING; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in Talks to Leave the Company; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL NOMINATES BRADLEY, LAURSEN, RIOS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – MATTEL – KREIZ TO GET TARGET ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY UNDER MATTEL INCENTIVE PLAN OF 150% OF BASE SALARY, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 300% OF BASE SALARY

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 206,863 shares to 13,320 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 299,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,996 shares, and cut its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Oz Mngmt LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Trust Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Huntington Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 50,963 are held by Stifel Fincl. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Fmr has 0.01% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 6.45M shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,848 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl owns 632,222 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bollard Group Limited Company stated it has 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Comerica Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 204,944 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.09% or 2.10 million shares. Prudential Inc reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

