As Mattel (MAT) Valuation Rose, Holder Tyvor Capital Lifted Its Holding; Netflix.Com (NFLX) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Decreased Stake

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix.Com Inc. (NFLX) by 38.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc analyzed 3,001 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 7,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Netflix.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $130.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $297.34. About 2.96 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company's stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 1.16 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Financial holds 0.06% or 80,910 shares in its portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Blair William Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 87,478 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Natixis Lp reported 64,438 shares. Next Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 19,670 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 1.93% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 13.70M shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Edgepoint Invest Gru owns 36.34M shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 854 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.34 million shares to 111,161 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 37,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,251 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Here's Why Shares of Mattel Were Up on Monday – Nasdaq" on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Disney's Pixar Could Become a New Growth Engine for Mattel – Nasdaq" published on May 02, 2019

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why a Subscription Model May Be Inevitable for Facebook – Nasdaq" on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq" published on August 30, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 1,350 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Ltd Com reported 1,106 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Harris Associates LP has 3.07 million shares. Ratan Mgmt LP stated it has 31,500 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Ctc Lc owns 9,508 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Services Automobile Association reported 358,723 shares. Glynn Cap Management Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 67,835 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 75 shares. 724 are held by Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Co. Smith Moore And Company holds 1,178 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii owns 0.08% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,964 shares. 1,010 were accumulated by Foster Dykema Cabot & Incorporated Ma. Private Advisor Gru Limited invested in 61,456 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.48% or 56,161 shares in its portfolio.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 110,975 shares to 747,747 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Waitr Holdings.