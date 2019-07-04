As Mattel (MAT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Parnassus Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $7.22 Million; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Henry Schein (Put) (HSIC) Position by $24.31 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (Put) (HSIC) by 324.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 405,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 530,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.86 million, up from 124,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $69.23. About 831,994 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING; 23/04/2018 – The deal, which is expected to be announced Monday morning, would combine Henry Schein’s veterinary supplies, software for practices and distribution network with Vets First Choice’s prescription management platform; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 555,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20.93M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.09M, down from 21.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 1.56 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 23/03/2018 – MATTEL SAYS DEAN SCARBOROUGH TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Claims Mattel’s Mecard Toys Infringe on at Least Two of Spin Master’s Patents; 18/05/2018 – MGA Chief Sought to Run Combined Firm; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis Will Serve in Advisory Role Through May 10 to Ensure a Smooth Transition; 17/05/2018 – MATTEL TOLD MGA IN LETTER NOT INTERESTED IN FURTHER DISCUSSIONS; 16/03/2018 – MATTEL RATINGS PLACED ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing Follows Announcement Thursday That CEO Georgiadis Would Leave and Ynon Kreiz Would Become CEO; 14/05/2018 – Childhood love, adult outrage drive Barbie jewelry artist; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 41,742 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $87.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,733 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp. by 21,463 shares to 973,731 shares, valued at $81.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 73,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J also bought $279,000 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares. The insider Eilola Michael J. sold $171,356. Kreiz Ynon bought $1.00M worth of stock. DOLAN MICHAEL J bought $418,800 worth of stock.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% EPS growth.