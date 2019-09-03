As Mattel (MAT) Shares Rose, Dodge & Cox Has Increased Position; Synovus Financial Maintains Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 37.02 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481.24 million, up from 35.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 6.22M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – MATTEL’S INCOMING CHAIRMAN KREIZ SAID TO BE IN LINE FOR CEO JOB; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan(R) toy; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – ON MAY 3, TREVOR EDWARDS NOTIFIED CO OF DECISION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 9 EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Lower Mattel Sales, Higher Write Offs; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To Ba3, Ratings Placed On Review For Downgrade; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – GEORGIADIS WILL SERVE IN AN ADVISORY ROLE AT MATTEL THROUGH MAY 10, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Bonds To B1; Affirms Other Ratings; Outlook Stable

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 1,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 14,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $283.13. About 1.17M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 195,100 shares to 18.68 million shares, valued at $1.55 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,400 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 17,882 shares. Ckw Grp Inc, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Glenmede Communications Na invested in 1,415 shares. Cove Street invested in 0.51% or 323,000 shares. 15,101 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Systems. North Star Investment Corp has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 10,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 16,211 shares. State Street accumulated 0.02% or 15.28M shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 14,714 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 2.96 million shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 51,333 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 155 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc. Bankshares Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Td Asset holds 0% or 103,230 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,569 shares to 119,024 shares, valued at $15.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 16,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,039 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).