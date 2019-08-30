As Mattel (MAT) Share Value Rose, Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Its Holding by $10.03 Million; White Elm Capital Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $2.51 Million as Valuation Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 835,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 928,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 255,608 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ SUCCEEDS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR; 09/03/2018 – Toymakers tumble as Toys ‘R’ Us prepares to liquidate; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 18/05/2018 – Mattel Rejected Proposal From MGA Chief; 26/04/2018 – Mattel’s Best Barbie Growth on Record Dulls Toys `R’ Us Impact; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Claims Mattel’s Mecard Toys Infringe on at Least Two of Spin Master’s Patents; 07/05/2018 – Mattel: Trevor A. EdwardsDecides Not to Stand for Re-election as a Director; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL: NO BORROWINGS FROM ASSET-BACKED LENDING FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Mattel named Ynon Kreiz as its new CEO; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL: YNON KREIZ NAMED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 83,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, down from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $281.61. About 418,060 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $46.80M for 17.13 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairpointe Ltd Llc has 3.49% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 8.06 million shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Captrust invested in 0% or 931 shares. 2.15M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc. Cwm Limited Liability owns 84 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 18,157 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Korea Investment Corp invested in 0.03% or 492,500 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% or 715 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0% or 510 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.15% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Mutual Of America Mngmt owns 45,838 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 5,060 shares. Conning holds 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 12,535 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 23,955 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integer Holdings Corp by 4,488 shares to 36,700 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 79,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

