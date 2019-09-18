As Mattel (MAT) Share Price Rose, Tyvor Capital Has Raised Position by $1.49 Million; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Value Declined

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 2.64 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Says Suing Mattel in California in Connection With Mattel’s Sale and Marketing of Its Mecard Branded Toys; 18/05/2018 – Hot Wheels® Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 16/03/2018 – S&P PLACED MATTEL INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mattel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAT); 20/04/2018 – Mattel Filing: Margo Georgiadis Isn’t Entitled to Any Separation Payments or Benefits; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – GEORGIADIS WILL SERVE IN AN ADVISORY ROLE AT MATTEL THROUGH MAY 10, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Claims Mattel’s Mecard Toys Infringe on at Least Two of Spin Master’s Patents; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Any Mattel Rating Cut Would Be Limited to One Notch

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 2.78 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $110.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 35,447 shares to 168,490 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.94 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $58.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 288,123 shares to 83,330 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 206,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,320 shares, and cut its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

