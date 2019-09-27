As Mattel (MAT) Market Value Rose, Holder Tyvor Capital Increased Position; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $625,600

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 135.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 135,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 235,870 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 2.30M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Margo Georgiadis to Step Down to Pursue New Opportunity; 08/03/2018 Frida Kahlo’s great-niece in fight with Mattel over new Barbie doll; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis exits for top job at Ancestry.com; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan(R) toy; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To Ba3, Ratings Placed On Review For Downgrade; 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MATTEL’S CFR TO Ba3, RATINGS PLACED ON REVIE; 16/03/2018 – MATTEL RATINGS PLACED ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – MATTEL SAYS DEAN SCARBOROUGH TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Says Suing Mattel in California in Connection With Mattel’s Sale and Marketing of Its Mecard Branded Toys; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.29M, down from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $298.68. About 527,795 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 228,000 shares to 555,370 shares, valued at $46.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 10,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Inks $1.2B Deal to Buy Pacific Biosciences – Nasdaq” on November 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Illumina (ILMN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “VIDEO: Biotech Stocks and the Future of Healthcare – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Illumina (ILMN) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 52.96 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.02% or 8,545 shares. Moreover, Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 199 shares. Citigroup has 153,060 shares. Albion Grp Ut has 767 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Monetta Financial holds 4,000 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 570 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hbk Limited Partnership accumulated 22,165 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 95 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 84,541 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co holds 1,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.23% or 1.39M shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.47% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 20,927 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0.05% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 102,491 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 4,311 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 50,928 shares stake. 2.88 million were reported by Northern Tru. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 4.91M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Clean Yield Group accumulated 295 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 29,528 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 23,800 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 571,743 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).