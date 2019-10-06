As Matson (MATX) Stock Rose, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Boosted Its Position; As Delta Airlines (DAL) Share Value Rose, New England Research & Management Has Decreased Holding by $611,800

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 62,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The institutional investor held 313,804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.19M, up from 250,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 174,637 shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q EPS 33C, EST. 23C; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Airlines (DAL) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 10,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 25,675 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.52M shares traded or 8.51% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.51B for 5.95 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

