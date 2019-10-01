As Matson (MATX) Share Value Rose, Denali Advisors Has Raised by $911,088 Its Stake; As Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Cut by $348,792 Its Position

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Matson Inc. (MATX) by 19335.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 23,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The institutional investor held 24,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $936,000, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Matson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 187,358 shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 43,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 218,016 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 261,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 1.22 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 103,000 shares to 183,000 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,600 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold MATX shares while 56 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.50 million shares or 0.45% more from 36.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr reported 0% stake. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 662,058 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon holds 702,517 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested in 4,578 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Vanguard Gp accumulated 4.33 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 66,432 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 50,971 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 94,481 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 39,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 35,500 shares. Alps Advsr Inc invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 31 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc, which manages about $377.04M and $353.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,311 shares to 244,992 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SNH’s profit will be $73.69 million for 7.16 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 352,235 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Lc holds 140,230 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 118,322 shares. Systematic Finance Mgmt LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 113,125 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 35,538 shares. Toth Finance Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 30 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 35.29 million shares. Valley Advisers reported 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Pictet Asset Ltd owns 44,100 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 41,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 102,879 are held by Alps Advsr. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 554,685 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Llc has 0.01% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Legg Mason owns 1.52% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 2,415 shares.