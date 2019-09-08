As Materion (MTRN) Valuation Rose, Wells Fargo & Company Lifted Stake; As J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Eastern Bank Upped Its Holding

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Materion Corp (MTRN) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 29,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 227,825 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 198,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Materion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 67,684 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 16/05/2018 – Materion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 23-24; 07/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.65% STAKE IN MATERION CORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – Materion 1Q EPS 51c; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.95 TO $2.10; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 26/04/2018 – Materion Backs FY Adj EPS $1.95-Adj EPS $2.10; 16/05/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain

Eastern Bank increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 47,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 313,709 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76 million, up from 266,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 14/05/2018 – Blackline Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MTRN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.08 million shares or 1.65% less from 18.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,076 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.04% or 15,399 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation reported 580 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 3,770 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 2,270 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 28,501 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group reported 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Piedmont invested in 5,080 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 160,111 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Johnson Financial Group stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 6,500 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 12,233 shares to 139,943 shares, valued at $35.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 5,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,731 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Materion: Limited Upside For Now – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Materion Corporation’s (NYSE:MTRN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Materion Corporation Conference Call Scheduled – Business Wire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (FLOT) by 252,298 shares to 25,605 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 128,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,607 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).