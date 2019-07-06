As Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads (MTLS) Valuation Declined, Cortina Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $371,850; Icici Bank Adr (IBN) Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Increased Its Stake by $4.54 Million as Market Value Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads (MTLS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 24,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 337,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 362,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Materialise Nv Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.59M market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 62,727 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 25.31% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 26/03/2018 – materialise nv | mimics inprint | K173619 | 03/21/2018 |; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q EPS $0.00; 20/04/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC – “RB 2.0 IS EMBEDDING WELL” AND EXPECT TO SEE BENEFITS CONTINUE TO MATERIALISE; 23/05/2018 – Materialise and HP to Advance the Design and Creation of Customized 3D-Printed Footwear; 09/05/2018 – BOJ SUMMARY: ONE IDEA COULD BE FOR BOJ, GOVT TO TAKE COORDINATED ACTION IF RISKS HAMPERING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRICE GOAL MATERIALISE; 13/03/2018 – OMV CEO SAYS WOULD NOT REWRITE STRATEGY IF NORDSTREAM 2 DIDN’T MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – ON TRACK TO MEET FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Icici Bank Adr (IBN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 412,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.52M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.67 million, up from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Icici Bank Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 3.46M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 15/04/2018 – Hindustan Times: Two years ago, RBI found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI loans to Videocon: RBI documents; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 30/05/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank to probe allegations against CEO; 27/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From ICICI Bank Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ET NOW: ET NOW learns that the developments at ICICI Bank have caught the attention of the Centre, which is in constant tou…; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 31/03/2018 – The Tribune: CBI files PE against ICICI MD’s husband

Analysts await Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. MTLS’s profit will be $2.12 million for 109.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Materialise NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -500.00% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 476,724 shares to 877,291 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 237,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).