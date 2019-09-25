As Materialise Nv (MTLS) Share Price Rose, Kbc Group Nv Has Boosted Position; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Position by $932,326

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Materialise Nv (MTLS) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 16,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.40% . The institutional investor held 113,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 97,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Materialise Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 46,173 shares traded. Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has risen 52.08% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MTLS News: 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Rev $53.6M; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q Net $1.83M; 06/03/2018 – Materialise 4Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Materialise to Launch TRUMATCH® Personalized Solutions Shoulder System; 09/05/2018 – BOJ SUMMARY: ONE IDEA COULD BE FOR BOJ, GOVT TO TAKE COORDINATED ACTION IF RISKS HAMPERING ACHIEVEMENT OF PRICE GOAL MATERIALISE; 23/05/2018 – MAGSEIS ASA MSEIS.OL – COMPANY INFORMS THAT REFERENCED LOI WILL NOT MATERIALISE IN A SERVICE CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q Rev $54.1M; 13/03/2018 – OMV CEO SAYS WOULD NOT REWRITE STRATEGY IF NORDSTREAM 2 DIDN’T MATERIALISE; 04/05/2018 – MATERIALISE NV – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 04/05/2018 – Materialise 1Q EPS $0.00

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 10,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 491,193 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56 million, down from 502,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 982,558 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,702 shares to 731,493 shares, valued at $32.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,992 shares, and cut its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 24.74 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.