As Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Old West Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Stock Value Declined While Ci Investments Has Boosted Its Holding

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 18,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 5.61 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.47M, up from 5.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 551,485 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL M&A OPPORTUNITIES IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO GET $67M CASH FROM ARROYO ENERGY; 14/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Arranges Financing for Montana Wind Project; 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN’S PUERTO RICO FARM SANTA ISABEL OPERATING BUT NOT FULLY; 22/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes First Wind Power Facility in Japan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGI); 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE FOR $67M; 11/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Completes 147-Megawatt Wind Farm in Quebec

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 116,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 1.27M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 20,000 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

