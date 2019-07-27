As Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shares Rose, Old West Investment Management Trimmed Stake by $1.26 Million; As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Declined, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Lifted Stake

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s revenue misses as Spinraza sales disappoint; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 116,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 3.15M shares traded or 32.64% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $33.81M for 14.35 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Llc reported 80,982 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 45,000 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Mcf Ltd Company owns 72,750 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 381,196 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Ami Asset Corporation reported 282,774 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Dupont, Delaware-based fund reported 16,083 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 17,538 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 41,430 shares. 18,200 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 235,658 shares. 144,639 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt. 152,138 are owned by Schroder Group. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd holds 475,361 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Omaha reported 73,811 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 340,201 shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares to 2,983 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 694,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $273,060 activity. $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7. 1,000 shares valued at $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $88,800 was made by STEWART KENNETH L. on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sivik Glob Limited Liability Co holds 15,000 shares. Lincoln Natl invested in 0.01% or 1,129 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank holds 1.02% or 23,332 shares. Boltwood Capital holds 0.33% or 2,116 shares. First Midwest Bank Tru Division has 0.07% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 916,318 shares. C Group Holding A S holds 41,551 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 29,600 were reported by Andra Ap. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3,009 shares. Sageworth Company invested in 78 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 29,693 shares. Ameritas Inv holds 14,013 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc owns 3,254 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 38,269 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited invested in 2,587 shares.

