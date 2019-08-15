As Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shares Declined, Holder Old West Investment Management Has Decreased Position; Maple Capital Management Cut Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding as Share Price Rose

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 116,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, down from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 950,132 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $803.8. About 116,424 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer Crumpacker is resigning; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FINALIZING PLANS FOR A NEW CMO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,770 were reported by Fiera Capital. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.19 million shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland invested in 45,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Timessquare Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.36% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 2.41 million shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn holds 0% or 814,799 shares. 1.00M were accumulated by Encompass Advisors Limited Liability Company. Riverhead Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 17,263 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 184,010 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Communication has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Barclays Pcl reported 49,259 shares stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Federated Incorporated Pa owns 19,837 shares. 472,187 are held by Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0% or 3,815 shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 18,502 shares to 33,317 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $546,138 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,365 was bought by Lancaster David E. 1,500 shares were bought by Macalik Robert T, worth $22,425. The insider Adams Craig N bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000. Shares for $30,680 were bought by Robinson Bradley M. $54,933 worth of stock was bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Foran Joseph Wm.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 64.82 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.