As Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Market Value Declined, Holder First Dallas Securities Has Raised Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Jrm Investment Counsel Upped Position by $374,787

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $212.49. About 16.68M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 17/04/2018 – Spotify Implies Apple, Google Stifling Competition: Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 953,156 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 323,756 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 22,737 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested 0.1% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 389 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 0% or 1,667 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 17,325 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Elk Creek Prns has 0.66% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Tygh Capital Mgmt reported 0.47% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Impact Advisors Lc has invested 0.56% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 698,057 are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $596,099 activity. Shares for $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L. on Friday, May 24. 5,000 shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M, worth $83,800 on Friday, June 7. On Wednesday, June 5 Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 1,000 shares. On Monday, August 5 Foran Joseph Wm bought $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 8,000 shares. The insider Lancaster David E bought 1,500 shares worth $22,365. Macalik Robert T had bought 1,500 shares worth $22,425 on Thursday, August 8.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 49,488 shares to 57,512 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL) by 1,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,941 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP).