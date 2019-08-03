As Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Old West Investment Management Decreased Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Alkeon Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 66,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 116,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, down from 182,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 3.17M shares traded or 25.66% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 138,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 500,876 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.04M, down from 639,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $273,060 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M, worth $83,800 on Friday, June 7. Shares for $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V on Friday, June 7. 1,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 193,007 shares to 476,535 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 161,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 232,500 shares to 402,500 shares, valued at $37.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 212,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.