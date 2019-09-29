As Matador Res Co (MTDR) Market Valuation Declined, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosted Its Stake; Old Republic International Has Raised Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position by $6.05 Million as Valuation Declined

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 852,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.84M, up from 731,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.40M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 76,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 463,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.21M, up from 386,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 1.55M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $578,759 activity. Shares for $22,365 were bought by Lancaster David E. STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of stock. Hairford Matthew V bought $33,560 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,425 was bought by Macalik Robert T. PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $16,000 were bought by Adams Craig N.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 213,707 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 0% or 17,740 shares. Cs Mckee LP owns 0.1% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 55,350 shares. 17,145 were accumulated by First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division. Moreover, Essex Management Llc has 0.28% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 3.39 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Encompass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.05M shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 536,479 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Advisory Rech invested in 71,477 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 68,695 were accumulated by Bank Of Montreal Can. Cortina Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.27% or 222,117 shares. Profund Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.49% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Millrace Asset Group Inc holds 1.15% or 55,933 shares.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (Prn) by 600,000 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 8,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,797 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.15% or 800,000 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp accumulated 129,993 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) stated it has 11,413 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. 60 were reported by Td Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 304 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Howe & Rusling owns 0.2% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 22,799 shares. 776,908 are owned by Korea Invest. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity invested in 481,781 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Trust Advsr Lp has 776,369 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv owns 0.09% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 218,999 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cim Investment Mangement Inc stated it has 4,063 shares.