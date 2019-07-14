As Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Stock Value Rose, Ami Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $2.84 Million; As Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) Stock Price Declined, Apg Asset Management Nv Has Boosted Holding

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) by 57.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,600 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $878,000, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 141,746 shares traded. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has declined 10.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.49% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO STEPHAN STURM SAYS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Issues Letter to Shareholders to Demonstrate ‘Track Record of Promoting Safe, Responsible use of Firearms’; 09/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger Shareholders Adopt Measure Backed by Gun Control Activists; 08/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger 1Q EPS 81c; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: @davidhogg111 active shooter reported at SantaFe high school. Texas. I have reports coming in, 4 people shot and his barricaded in a classroom. – ! $AOBC $RGR; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: There was a shooting at Santa Fe high school this morning.. an officer down.. praying for the students and staff.. – ! $AOBC $RGR; 01/05/2018 – Gun safety activists prepare to put their power behind shareholder voting at Sturm Ruger; 25/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS backs call for gun safety report at Sturm Ruger; 04/05/2018 – Trump back in step with NRA after doubts over Parkland shooting; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK-IF STURM RUGER BOARD DOESN’T PUBLICLY COMMIT TO EVERYTOWN ACTIONS BY MAY 4, INTEND TO WITHHOLD SUPPORT FOR SANDRA FROMAN’S RE-ELECTION

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 112.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 149,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 133,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 1.20 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,126 shares to 182,577 shares, valued at $45.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,061 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 9,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 12,000 shares. 223 were reported by Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Co. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 15,873 shares. State Street stated it has 5.61 million shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 184,010 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cim Investment Mangement Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,325 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 151,801 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 52,756 shares in its portfolio. First Bank Of Omaha holds 0.1% or 73,811 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mgmt Group has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 152,138 shares. Point72 Asset L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 218,414 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $273,060 activity. $16,000 worth of stock was bought by Adams Craig N on Wednesday, June 5. STEWART KENNETH L. also bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sturm Ruger Earnings: RGR Stock Unmoved as Q1 Revenue Slides – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sturm, Ruger declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy for Spring Season Growth – Investorplace.com” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Sluggish Ahead Of ECB – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.