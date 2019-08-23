As Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Stock Declined, Ami Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; As First Financial (THFF) Market Valuation Rose, Holder First Financial Has Decreased by $532,980 Its Holding

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 112.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 149,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 282,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 133,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 649,880 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6,169 shares to 386,312 shares, valued at $23.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,944 shares, and cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CORT).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 sales for $596,099 activity. Hairford Matthew V bought 2,000 shares worth $33,560. Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $83,800 was made by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,365 was bought by Lancaster David E. PARKER TIMOTHY E. had bought 3,584 shares worth $49,961. Foran Joseph Wm also bought $120,400 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares.

