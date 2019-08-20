As Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Share Value Declined, Beck Mack & Oliver Has Increased Stake; Torray Continues to Hold Position in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 58,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 4.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.34M, up from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 822,864 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c

Torray Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 62,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44M, up from 46,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $359.36. About 156,644 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,349 were reported by Dnb Asset Management As. Chevy Chase owns 281,276 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.16% or 5,998 shares. Andra Ap invested in 9,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 10,616 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 13,370 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,548 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sandy Spring Bank holds 808 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 282,113 shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Incorporated Ca owns 62,688 shares. Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital has 237 shares. Daiwa Group holds 3,922 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Shares Are Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 3,146 shares to 125,329 shares, valued at $24.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,683 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000G (IWF).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $596,099 activity. Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800 worth of stock. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Adams Craig N bought $16,000. 5,000 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $88,800 were bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. The insider Macalik Robert T bought $22,425. Foran Joseph Wm had bought 8,000 shares worth $120,400 on Monday, August 5. On Thursday, August 8 the insider POSNER DAVID M. bought $54,933.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Matador Resources Company Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Matador Resources Co (MTDR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 12,479 shares to 58,926 shares, valued at $58.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sponsored (NYSE:BUD) by 49,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702,802 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaw.Clb (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 5,838 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 3.89M shares. Advisory Rech stated it has 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Farmers And Merchants reported 213 shares. Gp One Trading Lp reported 13,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 90,650 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 83,344 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 449,842 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division has 17,493 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 9,899 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur. 18,249 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 161,395 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability holds 0% or 16,729 shares.