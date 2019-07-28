As Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) Market Value Rose, Beck Mack & Oliver Raised Its Position by $1.12 Million; Salient Trust Company Lta Boosted Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $1.79 Million

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Matador Res Co Com (MTDR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 58,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.16M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.34 million, up from 4.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Matador Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 3.15M shares traded or 32.64% up from the average. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,874 shares to 32,352 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 19,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,211 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Totl Stock Mk Etf (VTI) by 2,550 shares to 6,865 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,584 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $273,060 activity. Robinson Bradley M also bought $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. $33,560 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Hairford Matthew V. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $16,000 was bought by Adams Craig N.

