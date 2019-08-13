As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Trimmed Its Position; As Logmein (LOGM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $13.72 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 171,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 219,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58M, down from 390,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 2,180 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 9,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 167,253 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.38 million, down from 176,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $268.64. About 122,895 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Inc owns 178,485 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com invested in 21,333 shares. 10,130 were reported by Bailard. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Invesco holds 92,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 32,605 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,471 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 13,600 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt accumulated 562,385 shares. Franklin Incorporated has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,721 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 9,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests Communications owns 144,719 shares. Shell Asset Com holds 6,513 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.37 million for 16.94 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 45,607 shares to 114,207 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 19,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

