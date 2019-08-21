As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Westend Advisors Trimmed Stake; Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increases Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY)

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 26,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 156,275 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79B, down from 182,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $280.71. About 681,721 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 47,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 307,938 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 260,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 262,328 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,621 shares to 109,859 shares, valued at $25.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co. by 533,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 17,231 shares. M&T Bank holds 0.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 526,511 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability New York reported 0.1% stake. Asset Strategies Inc invested in 1.6% or 28,959 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 169,754 shares. Altavista Wealth Management invested in 0.59% or 7,015 shares. 2,143 are held by Gm Advisory. Texas-based Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company owns 5,731 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rockland Tru has 1.51% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 60,388 shares. 12,720 are held by Moreno Evelyn V. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.02 million shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Friday, August 2 Mastercard Foundation sold $4.22M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 15,900 shares. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 955,779 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.11% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 92,191 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.04% or 493,128 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 24,541 shares. 1.25M are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 305,359 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 11,978 shares. Group One Trading Lp stated it has 24,725 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 3,237 shares. Pnc Services Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,415 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 3,812 are held by Atria Invs.