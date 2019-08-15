As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, South State Cut Its Position by $1.26 Million; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) by $3.86 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 51.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 77,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 71,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 148,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 47,777 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

South State Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 5,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 60,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, down from 65,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $270.42. About 1.10 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33,651 shares to 94,551 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 54,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset reported 0.03% stake. Ww Investors reported 0.05% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Moreover, Natixis has 0.03% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 106,701 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 27,551 shares. Moreover, Td Asset has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 9,400 shares. Assetmark reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Llc owns 1.14M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 26,243 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Northern Tru has 552,895 shares. Eagle Boston Mngmt Inc accumulated 86,645 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 37,193 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 4.44 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 25,437 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Notis holds 38,339 shares. Lau Limited Company invested 0.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1.35M were accumulated by Melvin Cap Limited Partnership. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Grp has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp reported 30,031 shares stake. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Page Arthur B reported 22,156 shares stake. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 1,464 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baldwin Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,000 shares. Montag A reported 31,470 shares stake. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn owns 5,673 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

