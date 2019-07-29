As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Increased Stake; Shamrock Asset Management Lowered Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Position by $364,563; Valuation Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 10.19M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 5,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,983 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.50 million, up from 370,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.94 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 27,700 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 3,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson invested in 0.03% or 12,416 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0% or 192,207 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Bridgewater Associate LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Company has 0.39% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 677,400 shares. Moreover, Cutter Brokerage Inc has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 10,448 shares. Co Natl Bank owns 26,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,369 shares. Trustco Natl Bank Corporation N Y stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Comerica Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 10,120 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs stated it has 2.67M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation invested 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14 million and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity Etf (FTSM) by 40,697 shares to 212,015 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL) by 20,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB).

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.06M for 9.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. The insider Fallon Katherine Beirne bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936. Green Anthony C also bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares.

